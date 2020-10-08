National

ITBP Bus Meets With Road Accident In Mussoorie

By Pratidin Bureau
Pic Courtesy - ANI
An Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) bus met with an accident on Thursday morning after it lost control and slid off-track near Kempty Falls in Mussoorie.

According to news agency ANI, the incident happened near JW Marriot hotel when the bus lost control and narrowly escaped from falling into a ditch. The bus was left dangling on the edge as seen in pictures.

All jawans who were travelling in the bus have been rescued as several ITBP personnel reached the spot upon getting information and stopped the bus from going into the ditch through ropes and other means.

Locals say a major accident has been averted.

