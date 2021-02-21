EntertainmentTop Stories

It’s A Boy: Kareena Kapoor And Saif Ali Khan Welcome Second Child

By Pratidin Bureau
109

Bollywood actors Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan welcomed their second child on Sunday. The couple has been blessed with a baby boy.

The new parents received congratulatory messages on social media from many celebrities.

Kareena and Saif, parents to four-year-old Taimur, announced their second pregnancy in August 2020. “We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family. Thank you to all our well-wishers for all their love and support,” the couple said in a joint statement. Kareena and Saif, co-stars of films like Tashan and Omkara, married in 2012; Taimur was born in 2016.

Saif Ali Khan has two older children with first wife Amrita Singh – Sara and Ibrahim.

