It’s A Boy: Kareena Kapoor And Saif Ali Khan Welcome Second Child

Bollywood actors Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan welcomed their second child on Sunday. The couple has been blessed with a baby boy.

The new parents received congratulatory messages on social media from many celebrities.

Kareena and Saif, parents to four-year-old Taimur, announced their second pregnancy in August 2020. “We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family. Thank you to all our well-wishers for all their love and support,” the couple said in a joint statement. Kareena and Saif, co-stars of films like Tashan and Omkara, married in 2012; Taimur was born in 2016.

Saif Ali Khan has two older children with first wife Amrita Singh – Sara and Ibrahim.