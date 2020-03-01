Top StoriesRegional

It’s official: RP Sarmah Joins Congress

By Pratidin Bureau
121

Former Assam MP Ram Prasad Sarmah today officially joined the Congress. Sarmah, accompanied by former Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi, on February 23 met AICC general secretary K.C. Venugopal in New Delhi.

Sarmah joined the Congress at an event on Sunday at Rajiv Bhawan in the presence of Assam PCC president Ripun Bora and other senior leaders. Sharma had last year resigned from the BJP as his name was not in the list of probable candidates for Tezpur constituency. The party fielded sitting MLA and Minister Pallab Lochan Das.

Asked why he had chosen to join the Congress, Sharma spoke of nearly a century-old association of his family with the party.

He said his grandfather was a founder-member of the Assam Congress and he himself was once an NSUI general secretary of district level.

