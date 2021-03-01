“It’s Your Govt, Vote Who Works For You”: Priyanka To Assam Voters

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday urged all voters in Assam to recognise and question those elected representatives to choose wisely during her election campaign in Assam.

Gandhi arrived in the poll-bound state on a two-day visit, her first this year, earlier in the day and took part in several programmes. The visit, a fortnight after her brother Rahul’s trip, is expected to boost Congress’s prospects in the coming election.

“You need to recognise your leaders and those politicians who come and stand before you during elections and make promises. If you don’t recognise their truth, you won’t be able to change your future for the better,” she said while addressing party workers in Lakhimpur.

“The Congress party stands with the people of the State in this fight to save Assam. Joi Aai Axom”, she added.

असम की बहुरंगी संस्कृति ही असम की शक्ति है। असम यात्रा के दौरान लोगों से मिलकर महसूस किया कि लोग इस बहुरंगी संस्कृति को बचाने के लिए वे पूरी प्रतिबद्धता से तैयार हैं।



अपनी संस्कृति और विरासत बचाने के लिए असम के लोगों की लड़ाई में कांग्रेस पार्टी उनके साथ है।



জয় আই অসম pic.twitter.com/Jqgzxof61a — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) March 1, 2021

“The grand alliance of the Congress and six other parties will form the government in Assam after the election as people are fed up with the false promisesmade by the BJP” Gandhi said.

Gandhi was launching the party’s statewide campaign against rising unemployment and the alleged failure of the ruling BJP government to fulfil its promise made in 2016 of creating jobs on a mass scale.

“Those who came to you in the last election and promised to give 2.5 million jobs weren’t able to give even 80,000. You need to recognise them. You also need to recognise those who travel across the state on chartered planes at all times and comes to you riding bicycles during election,” she said.

“You need to know where your welfare lies. Assam has lot of potential. You can send your products all over the country. But the opposite is happening. Products like gamosa (traditional scarf-towel) are coming from outside. Even fish is being imported from Andhra Pradesh. Why is it happening?” Gandhi asked.

Gandhi holds hands and participated in a traditional ‘Jhumur’ dance with young teens of the tea tribes of Assam’s Lakhimpur, shows a video shared by the party on Twitter.

The Congress leader blamed the BJP-led state government and Centre for unemployment and inflation. “Your future and the future of your state and nation are in your hands. You need to understand this responsibility well and take control of your future. The state government didn’t do anything for you in five years,” she said.

“Please cast your vote carefully. This vote is not for a party. It is for Assam, your existence and to save your culture. Especially my young brothers and sisters, this vote is to protect your future. In order to do that, please vote for Congress and those who are part of our ‘mahajut’ (grand alliance),” Gandhi added.

The Congress leader also interacts with women from SHGs & MSMEs in Assam. Discussions varied from women empowerment to the immense contribution of women in society.

Earlier, soon after landing at Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi international airport in Guwahati, she visited the Kamakhya Temple, offer prayers to Goddess Kamakhya located on Nilachal Hill in the city.

Assam will witness a three-phased election with start of voting on March 27, followed by April 1 and April 6. The Congress has already stitched up a pre-poll alliance with BPF, AIUDF, three Left parties and a newly formed regional outfit.