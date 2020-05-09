Ivanka Trump’s Asst. Test COVID-19+ve

Ivanka Trump’s personal assistant has tested positive for COVID-19, making her the third White House staff member to be infected from the deadly virus, a media report said on Saturday.

The assistant, who works in a personal capacity for US President Donald Trump’s daughter, has not been around her in several weeks, said reports.

She has been teleworking for nearly two months and was tested out of caution, the report quoted a source as saying.

According to reports, the assistant was not symptomatic. Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner both tested negative on Friday, the person familiar with the matter told US media. The development comes a day after President Donald Trump confirmed that Vice President Mike Pence’s press secretary Katie Miller had tested positive for the coronavirus.

One of Trump’s personal valets tested positive for the coronavirus on Thursday.

Following the news of the valet’s illness, Trump said he would be tested for the coronavirus daily.

According to a senior official, contact tracing was performed inside the White House after Miller’s test came positive.

The White House is now making sure staffers wear masks in the White House residence, and coronavirus tests and temperature checks are being boosted throughout the West Wing. The West Wing is also being sanitized on a more frequent basis, the official said.