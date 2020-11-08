J&K: 3 Soldiers, Army Officer KIA; 3 Terrorists Shot Dead

An Indian Army officer and three security personnel were killed during a major anti-terror operation in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Sunday.

As per reports, the anti-terror operation took place in north Kashmir’s Machil sector. Three terrorists were gunned down in the encounter.

A patrol party of the BSF noticed suspicious movements near the Line of control (LoC) at around 1 am. They challenged the intruders which led to a three-hour gun battle, killing a terrorist.

According to BSF, one of their constables was also killed in action.

“Constable Sudip Sarkar lost his life during the operation in Machil Sector. Reinforcements received from Indian Army, the Joint operation still underway,” the BSF said.

After 4 hours around 10:20am, a fresh gunfight erupted after more intruders were spotted approximately 1.5km from LoC. Two jawans and an army officer died in the encounter.

“Contact was re-established at 1020 hours when heavy fire was drawn by own search parties approximately 1.5 km from the LoC. In the ensuing firefight, two more terrorists were killed. Own troops suffered three KIA (killed in action) and two injured,” defence spokesperson Col Rajesh Kalia said.

The injured soldiers have been evacuated and the anti-terror operation is still underway, he added.

Officials say that a large number of terrorists are waiting on launch pads across the LoC.

They further stated that Pakistan is making desperate attempts to push in terrorists before the winter sets in.