National

J & K Encounter: Three Militants Gunned Down By Security Forces

By Pratidin Bureau
Representational Image
0

Three unidentified militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Manihal area of the district following information about presence of militants there, a police official said. He said a gun battle broke out when the militants opened fire on the security forces, who retaliated.

Three ultras were killed in the exchange of fire, the official said, adding further details were awaited. (PTI)

Related News

Assam Election: JP Nadda To Hold 3 Rallies Today

Mansukh Hiran Death Case Solved, Claims Maha ATS

Catch The Rain: PM Modi To Launch ‘Jal Shakti…

CAA Implementation, 33% Job Quota For Women In Bengal BJP…

You might also like
Regional

Anomalies in ONGC examination

National

Assam’s Karabi Gogoi Selected as a Defence attaché Abroad

National

Not Priyanka, Congress fields Ajay Rai against Modi

Top Stories

Govt Bans 118 Chinese Apps Including PUBG

Top Stories

Assam: Fire Breaks Out In Paddy Field

Regional

Kaziranga Flood Kills 36 Animals

Comments
Loading...