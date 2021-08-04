J-K Encounters: 630 Terrorists, 85 Security Personnel Killed In 3 Years

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai on Wednesday stated that at least 630 terrorists were killed in Jammu and Kashmir between May 2018 and June 2021, while 400 encounters occurred during the same time period.

The minister also noted that 85 security personnel were killed in the encounters.

In his reply to Congress MP and former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Digvijay Singh, Nityanand Rai said that Jammu and Kashmir is a conflict-driven area due to sponsored terrorism backed by elements from across the border.

The Union Minister stated that incidents of 664 ceasefire violations and cross-border firing in Jammu and Kashmir were committed by Pakistan till June 2021 except for March this year.

The minister informed that the government has adopted a policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism.

Rai said that the government with the support of the security forces has been able to strengthen the security system and enforce stringent laws against anti-national elements.

“Security Forces also keep a close watch on persons who attempt to provide support to terrorists and initiate action against them,” Rai further added.

Rai also said that 1,948 people were arrested, while 34 others have been convicted under the strict anti-terror law Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) in 2019.