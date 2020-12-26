J & K: PM Modi Launches Ayushman Bharat Scheme

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched the Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY SEHAT scheme via video-conferencing to extend health insurance coverage to all residents of the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the Union Territory’s Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha , also spoke on the occasion.

The scheme will ensure universal health coverage, and focus on providing financial risk protection and ensuring quality and affordable essential health services to all individuals and communities, said in a tweet published by PMO India.

“The scheme will ensure Universal Health Coverage and focus on providing financial risk protection and ensuring quality and affordable essential health services to all individuals and communities,” the PMO added in a statement. The scheme will provide free-of-cost insurance cover to all residents of the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir adding that it will extend financial cover of up to 5 lakh per family on a floater basis to all residents of the UT, NDTV reported.

There is provision for operational extension of the ‘Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana’ (PM-JAY) to approximately 15 lakh additional families, adding that the scheme will operate on insurance mode in convergence with PM-JAY.

The benefits of the scheme will be portable across the country. The hospitals empanelled under the PM-JAY scheme shall provide services under this scheme as well, the PMO said.