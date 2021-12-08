Jacqueline Fernandez Appears Before ED over Money-Laundering Case

Actor Jacqueline Fernandez appeared before the Enforcement Directorate, two days after being summoned by the probe agency for questioning in a money laundering case against alleged conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar and others.

The actor is being investigated by the ED in a Rs. 200 crore extortion case involving conman Chandrasekhar.

Jacqueline was detained on Sunday briefly by the immigration authorities at the Mumbai International Airport from going outside the country, based on a look-out circular issued against her by the ED.

Jacqueline’s name was involved with Sukesh Chandrasekhar in a recent chargesheet against him, mentioned ED.

It was also reported that Sukesh also sent gifts worth over Rs.10 crore to the actor while he was in jail.

Sources said Sukesh also booked a chartered flight for Jacqueline from Mumbai to Chennai when he was out on bail, reported India Today.

The ED also suspects that a huge amount of money, which Sukesh extorted from a businessman’s wife, was diverted to Jacqueline Fernandez.

However, Jacqueline has maintained that she is a victim and has extended cooperation with the investigators.

ALSO READ: Meghalaya Issues Revised Guidelines for Travellers Amid Omicron Scare