Jacquieline Fernandes Questioned By ED In Money Laundering Case

Bollywood actress Jacquieline Fernandes was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday in connection with a money laundering case.

ED said she was questioned as a witness in connection with an alleged multi-crore extortion racket operated by one Sukesh Chandrashekar, a “known conman” who is also an accused in bribery matter involving the Election Commission.

She was questioned for five hours.

“She is not an accused, but is being examined as a witness in the case against conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar,” the ED said.

Last week on August 24, the ED had seized a sea-facing bungalow in Chennai, Rs 82.5 lakh cash, and over a dozen luxurious cars in connection with the case.

The case is based on an FIR of the Delhi police’s economic offences wing against him and others over alleged criminal conspiracy, cheating, and extortion to the tune of about Rs 200 crore.

“Sukesh Chandrasekhar is the mastermind of this fraud. He has been a part of the crime world since the age of 17. He has multiple FIRs against him and is presently lodged at the Rohini jail,” the Enforcement Directorate had said in the statement after the raid last week.