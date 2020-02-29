Jadav Payeng honoured with Vivekananda Karmayogi Award

Padma Shri Jadav Payeng has been conferred with the Swami Vivekananda Karmayogi Award on Saturday in New Delhi at a function instituted by My Home India.

He was awarded the 6th Karmayogi Award for his consistent efforts in creating a real man-made forest through massive reforestation. The award is composed of a trophy, a recitation and a reward of Rs 1 lakh.

Jadav Payeng is popularly known as the Forest Man of India. Padma Shri Jadav Payeng is an environmental activist and forest worker from Jorhat. In the past several years, he has planted and tended trees on a sandbar of the river Brahmaputra turning it into a forest reserve.

Swami Vivekananda Smriti Karmayogi Award is organized by My Home India in New Delhi. The award was conferred for the first time in 2013. Karmayogi Award is presented to great personalities from North-Eastern India who dedicate their lives to Nation and promote Nationalism through art & culture, sports, education, etc. for their contribution to respective fields.