Jagannath Temple Reopens for Devotees on Saturdays from Today

By Pratidin Bureau

Shree Jagannath temple in Puri has reopened for devotees on Saturday as the Odisha government is easing restrictions for religious institutions and temples with strict adherence to COVID-19 rules.

The temple was open for five days in the first week. The Jagannath temple was reopened for devotees on August 23 after a gap of four months. Continuing with an earlier SOP, all devotees visiting the temple will have to produce the final certificate for COVID-19 vaccination (of having taken two doses) or COVID-19 negative certificate (RT-PCR) of testing done within 96 hours prior to their visit to the temple.

All devotees will also be required to bring their photo ID card, namely, Aadhaar/Voter ID, etc and enter through Singhadwar. After the darshan, the exit will be through Uttaradwar.

It is mandatory for all devotees to wear masks all the time, inside and outside the temple, and they should sanitize their hands before entering the temple.

