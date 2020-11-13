Jagiroad: 2 Bikers Killed In Road Accident

In a tragic incident on Friday, two bikers were killed in a road accident that occurred in Manaha Kachari Gaon in Jagiroad.

According to sources, the bikers were hit by a sand laden truck in high speed, tossing them meters away from the spot. While one of the bikers died on the spot, the other succumbed to his injuries while on the way to the hospital.

The victims were identified as Surajit Das and Krishna Das. A pedestrian named Phukan das was also injured in the incident.