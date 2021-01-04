Top StoriesRegional

Jagiroad: 3 Dead In Road Accident

By Pratidin Bureau
409

In a tragic incident on Monday, three people were killed in a road mishap that took place on National Highway No. 37 in Jagiroad’s Nellie Dahali area.

According to sources, the TUV 300 vehicle in which they were travelling lost control and hit a parked Bolero vehicle on the highway. As the vehicle was in high speed, the impact killed all three occupants on the spot.

They were travelling towards Guwahati from Jorhat when the mishap took place.

The deceased were identified as Prakash Sharma Bordoloi, Kartik Sharma, and Bijoy Sharma. They hailed from Jorhat’s Pulibor area.

