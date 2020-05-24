Jagiroad Paper Mill Hospital as fully functional COVID-19 Unit

By Pratidin Bureau
In view of the rising number of COVID-19 cases, the Jagiroad Paper Mill Hospital of Hindustan Paper Corporation Limited (HPCL) has been converted into a fully functional unit for COVID-19.

This was informed by State health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Minister Sarma and his ministerial colleague MOS Health Pijush Hazarika visited the facility today.

“Visited it with @Pijush_hazarika to check the facilities & preparedness. Also met doctors & staff. Post-Covid we shall convert it into a 50-bed hospital”, Sarma tweeted.

