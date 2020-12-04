Jahnu Barua To Direct Film On Lachit Borphukan

National Award-winning director and filmmaker Jahnu Barua on Thursday announced that he will be directing a hindi feature film on legendary Ahom General Lachit Borphukan.

The project is already under works and is expected to be released by the end of 2022. It is likely to be produced by Dream House Productionz based in Guwahati. Various other production houses of the country could also be part of the feature film.

While it was not revealed who would be playing the legendary Assamese hero, Barua said it will be played by the number one actor in the country.

Barua said that Lachit Borphukan is his favourite war hero and it is his dream to make movie on him.

“For over 20 years, I have been living with this dream of doing a film on my favourite war hero Lachit Borphukan. There were several government initiatives to this effect, including a proposal by two former governors, but such a mega project could not be pursued due to budgetary constraint,” he said.

Furthermore, under the guidance of the former head of the Department of History at Gauhati University, Professor JN Phukan, the research on the project has already begun, Barua said, adding that with the help of Prof Phukan, the accuracy of the events leading to the Battle of Saraighat will be ascertained correctly.

Barua said he hopes the government will support their initiative to make the mega project a reality.

The 12-time national award winner, Director Jahnu Barua is known for his best work in Assamese films, such are Hkhagoroloi Bohu Door, Ajeyo, Maine Gandhi Ko Nahin Mara (Hindi), etc.