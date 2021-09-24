Jailed Gangster Jitendra Gogi Shot Dead In Delhi Including 2 Others

An incident of firing took place in the country’s capital city on Friday afternoon.

The attackers, dressed as lawyers, opened fire on Jitendra, killing him on the spot.

According to reports, the incident happened in Rohini court number 206 when Jitendra was presented before the judge.

The Delhi Police’s Special Cell killed the two attackers in the ensuing shootout. The attackers are believed to be from the Tillu Tajpuria gang. The shootout left three people dead and one woman lawyer injured. Around 35-40 rounds were fired during the incident, stated a report from India Today.

Earlier on April, Gangster Jitendra Gogi was arrested by the Delhi police and was put behind the bars.