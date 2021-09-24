NationalTop Stories

Jailed Gangster Jitendra Gogi Shot Dead In Delhi Including 2 Others

By Pratidin Bureau

An incident of firing took place in the country’s capital city on Friday afternoon.

As per sources, the incident took place at Rohini Court premises in Delhi on Friday where gun firing between two gangster groups took place.

The attackers, dressed as lawyers, opened fire on Jitendra, killing him on the spot.

Jailed gangster, identified as Jitendra Gogi has reportedly died after gunshot from the opponent today at the Rohini Court premises.

According to reports, the incident happened in Rohini court number 206 when Jitendra was presented before the judge.

The Delhi Police’s Special Cell killed the two attackers in the ensuing shootout. The attackers are believed to be from the Tillu Tajpuria gang. The shootout left three people dead and one woman lawyer injured. Around 35-40 rounds were fired during the incident, stated a report from India Today.

Sources also said that another three people have been injured after the violence took place between the two gangster groups.

The incident took place right after gangster Jitendra Gogi was being brought to court from the jail

Earlier on April, Gangster Jitendra Gogi was arrested by the Delhi police and was put behind the bars.

Also Read: Delhi: 6 Arrested Pak ISI-Trained Terrorists Sent To 14-Day Police Remand

