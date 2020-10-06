Top StoriesNationalWorld

Jaishankar Holds Talks With Mike Pompeo in Tokyo

By Pratidin Bureau
File Image
26

India’s external minister S. Jaishankar today held talks with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Tokyo on the sidelines of a ministerial meeting of the Quad.

As reported by HT, the talks revolved around deepening ties between the two nations in the wake of the growing assertiveness of China in the Indo-Pacific region.

The Minister also reportedly called on the Prime Minister of Japan Yoshihide Suga as well as his counterparts from the US, Japan and Australia.

Related News

CM Sonowal Inaugurates App For Farmers

Bengal’s Most Celebrated Actor Soumitra Chatterjee…

Mumbai Court Extends Judicial Remand of Rhea Chakraborty

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi Visits Akhil Gogoi at GMCH

Jaishankar tweeted in this regard, “Began my Tokyo visit with a bilateral meeting with @SecPompeo. Pleased to see the progress of our partnership in so many fields. Will work together for stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific.”

He also added, “Called on PM @sugawitter along with other Quad Foreign Ministers. Spoke about the bilateral and global dimensions of our special partnership.”

You might also like
Regional

Manipur CM meets flood victims; asks Centre for assistance

Top Stories

Kamrup (M) DC issues Do’s and don’ts for safe Puja

Regional

Mrinal Hazarika, Jiten Dutta granted bail

Entertainment

Adil Hussain, Utpal Borpujari withdraw from Pondicherry Film Fest

Top Stories

NDA Tsunamo 2.0, Modi becomes PM again

Regional

KLO Cadre Apprehended in Kokrajhar

Comments
Loading...