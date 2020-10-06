Jaishankar Holds Talks With Mike Pompeo in Tokyo

India’s external minister S. Jaishankar today held talks with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Tokyo on the sidelines of a ministerial meeting of the Quad.

As reported by HT, the talks revolved around deepening ties between the two nations in the wake of the growing assertiveness of China in the Indo-Pacific region.

The Minister also reportedly called on the Prime Minister of Japan Yoshihide Suga as well as his counterparts from the US, Japan and Australia.

Jaishankar tweeted in this regard, “Began my Tokyo visit with a bilateral meeting with @SecPompeo. Pleased to see the progress of our partnership in so many fields. Will work together for stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific.”

He also added, “Called on PM @sugawitter along with other Quad Foreign Ministers. Spoke about the bilateral and global dimensions of our special partnership.”