Jalukbari Ayurvedic College likely to be converted into full-fledged Covid-19 Hospital

In the wake of rapidly rising number of COVID positive patients, the state government might consider converting Jalukbari Ayurvedic College as full-fledged COVID-19 Hospital. This was informed by Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday.

Minister Sarma and his ministerial colleague MOS Health Pijush Hazarika, Samir Kumar Sinha, Principal Secretary to the Government of Assam Health & Family Welfare Department visited the facility today. A decision to this effect is likely soon.