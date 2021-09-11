Jalukbari Ayurvedic College To Be Upgraded As The Centre Of Excellence: Sonowal

Sarbananda Sonowal said that the ministry of Ayush has also accorded in-principle approval for upgrading the government Ayurvedic College, Jalukbari, Assam as the Centre of Excellence with the support of upto Rs 10 Crore.

The central government has increased the financial support from Rs 9 crore to Rs 70 crore to ensure more Ayush colleges colleges across the country, said Union minister for Ayush Sarbananda Sonowal on Saturday.

The minister was addressing a conference on ‘Diverse and Fulfilling Career Paths in Ayush Systems: Education, Entrepreneurship and Employment Focus on North eastern States’ in Jalukbari Guwahati on Saturday.

Sonowal said that there are only a few ayurvedic colleges in Northeast states and the Indian Traditional medicine systems can only be popularized by making available more qualified practitioners.

The union minister also informed that the earlier financial support of Rs 9 crore has now been enhanced to 70 crore by the central government. States may now identify land and manpower for this purpose and avail this opportunity as per the guidelines of NAM, stated Sonowal.

He said that his Ministry provides Rs 5 crore to upgrade the under-graduate teaching colleges and Rs 6 crores to improve the infrastructure of post graduate institutions.