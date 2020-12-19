Jalukbari: Cylinder Blast Causes Massive Fire

A massive fire broke out at Jalukbari on Saturday afternoon. The fire occurred due to the cylinder blast, said police.

According to police, at least 8-10 cylinders blasted at the site for which the fire occurred. “We have received the information at around 12:30 pm and immediately after being informed we reached the spot,” police said.

The police further informed that 11 fire tenders reached the spot immediately after the incident and doused the flames. No casualties have been reported yet and police are investigating the incident.