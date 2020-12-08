Jalukbari: Sanskrit College, Women’s Hostel to be Evicted

The Krishna Kanta Handique Government Sanskrit College, Jalukbari along with several other women hostels and residences in Jalukbari area will be evicted by the Northeast Frontier Railway for two railway track project connecting Kamakhya-Goalpara-New Bongaigaon.

The list of places eviction which will be carried out by the NF Railway will include the KK Handique Sanskrit College, state guest house for women of social welfare department, Sundarbari crematorium, Sundarbari Kabarsthan, naamghar, Cambridge Public School and hundreds of residences and other private and public establishments.

The NF Railway has already issued notices to the said institutions to clear the places within the stipulated time period.

Following the notice issued by NF Railway, the locals of Jalukbari expressed anger saying that the railway authorities have taken the step in order to save the petrol pump and a housing complex of three hundred flats which allegedly belongs to one of the close aide of a powerful minister of the state.

It may be mentioned that the NF Railway has already started the project after the Railway Board’s go-ahead in 2018-19. Initially, the railway line towards Goalpara from Kamakhya Junction was started in the railway land through the left side but now the decision has been changed in order to save the petrol pump and the housing complex as said to be owned by the close aide of the minister.