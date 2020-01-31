Jamia firing Accused sent to child improvement home for 14 days

The accused of firing Jamia has been sent to the child improvement home for 14 days. With this, the Crime Branch of Delhi Police has put an application in Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in Delhi to check his age, after which a medical board will be formed again. Ossification test (bone test) will be done after the medical board is formed.

Reportedly, the accused is a student of class 11. The JJ Board has asked him to provide books for the exam, also asked for tuition which he did not answer. Investigation revealed that he had bought katta from a village man for Rs 10,000. He was hurt by the killing of Chandan Gupta and Kamlesh Tiwari. The post related to the harassment of Kashmiri Pandits was read on social media and was also hurt by it. Along with that, he used to participate in Ramlila also. Its service will be counseling in the cottage.

At the same time, Jamia University student Shadab Farooq who was injured at the incident was discharged from the hospital today. Jai Prakash Narayan of AIIMS was admitted to Apex Trauma Center. A senior doctor told that Shadab Farooq’s condition was fine at the time of discharge. Shadab Farooq, a student of MA Mass Communication in Jamia, was shot in the left hand.

The crime branch of Delhi Police is investigating this case. The crime branch suspects that there may be a big conspiracy behind it. It may be that someone has brainwashed the accused. In such a situation, the police are investigating the call details of the accused.