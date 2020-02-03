Jamia Firing: Arms Supplier Arrested

Delhi Police’s Crime Branch has arrested a person for supplying arms to the juvenile who had opened fire on anti-CAA protesters outside Jamia Millia Islamia University on 30 January.

An official informed the arrested person identified as Ajeet(25), resident of Sahajpura Village in Uttar Pradesh Aligarh district is a wrestler.

Ajeet is now taken to custody and police started their initial interrogation in this regard.

The official also informed that a case of “attempt to murder” was registered at the New Friends Colony Police Station and the juvenile is under protective custody.