Jamia Incident: CCTV Footage Shows ‘police brutality’

New CCTV footage from the Delhi Police crackdown on Jamia Milia Islamia students on December 15 has emerged. In the footage, students can be seen sitting in the reading hall as the Delhi Police storms in and starts hitting them with batons and damaging property.

The video has been circulating on various social media platforms created a sensation across the country.

It may be mentioned here that on December 15 night, police personnel had allegedly carried out a crackdown at the Jamia Millia, following protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, (CAA) even allegedly entering its library.

While the university has asked for a case to be filed against security personnel for carrying out the crackdown and entering the university without permission. As per reports, till now no FIR has been filed in this regard to date.