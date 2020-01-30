Top StoriesNational

Jamia shooter is a minor

By Pratidin Bureau
A man brandishing a gun at anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protestors at Jamia Millia Islamia this afternoon opened fire and injured one student.

ANI later tweeted marksheets of the man, which showed that he is yet to turn 18.

According to preliminary information by the police, the shooter is a minor who lived in UP’s Gautam Buddha Nagar, on the outskirts of the national capital. While not much else is yet known about the assailant, his Facebook account revealed a number of consistently disturbing and communal posts.

‘Rambhakt’ is the prefix to his name on Facebook as well where he posted live videos from the protest at Jamia moments before opening fire.

