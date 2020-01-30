Jamia shooter is a minor

A man brandishing a gun at anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protestors at Jamia Millia Islamia this afternoon opened fire and injured one student.

ANI later tweeted marksheets of the man, which showed that he is yet to turn 18.

Delhi: CBSE marksheet of the allegedly minor gunman who brandished a gun and opened fire in Jamia area, earlier today. One student was injured in the incident. pic.twitter.com/3p6Pgbsl7P — ANI (@ANI) January 30, 2020

According to preliminary information by the police, the shooter is a minor who lived in UP’s Gautam Buddha Nagar, on the outskirts of the national capital. While not much else is yet known about the assailant, his Facebook account revealed a number of consistently disturbing and communal posts.

‘Rambhakt’ is the prefix to his name on Facebook as well where he posted live videos from the protest at Jamia moments before opening fire.