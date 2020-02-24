Jamia Violence: Manish Sisodia Gets Clean Shit from Delhi Police

The Delhi Police on Monday gave a clean chit to Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia for allegedly posting “misleading” tweets during the Jamia violence on December 15, observing that he only posted his “opinion” and tweets are mere allegations against police.

In the Action Taken Report (ATR) submitted by the police, it said, “From the perusal of the complaint, it is revealed that that the tweets are mere allegations against police and no offence is made out. Manish Sisodia only tweeted his opinion on a video clip which was running on news channels and no cognizable offence is made out from the content of the tweets.”

The police have been directed to file an Action Taken Report by the Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Vishal Pahuja earlier this month based on a complaint lodged by an advocate seeking registration of FIR against Sisodia for posting “misleading” tweets.

Sisodia’s tweet has been quoted in the complaint lodged by Advocate Alok Srivastava. The tweet reads as “BJP is setting fire in Delhi due to the fear of defeat in elections. AAP is against any kind of violence. See by yourself in this video, how fire is being set under the protection of the police.”

Sisodia’s tweet came after several buses were set afore when a protest against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act turned violent on December 15 near Delhi’s Jamia Nagar.

The complainant accused Sisodia of depicting an “irresponsible and careless approach by spreading false information to incite violence and promote disharmony.”