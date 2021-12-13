Jammu and Kashmir: 2 Unidentified Terrorists Killed in Encounter

Two unidentified terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Rangreth area in Srinagar, said Jammu and Kashmir police on Monday.

The police in a tweet said, “#SrinagarEncounterUpdate: 02 unidentified #terrorists killed. Search going on. Further details shall follow.”

Officials said security forces have launched a search operation in the area.

The operation on Monday came a day after security forces killed a local Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorist in an encounter in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district. The police said they along with the Indian Army’s 42 Rashtriya Rifle and the Central Reserve Police Force’s (CRPF’s) 130 Battalion cordoned off the Bargam area of Awantipora based on specific information, reported Hindustan Times.

“During the search operation, as the presence of the trapped terrorist was ascertained, he was given ample opportunities to surrender. However, he denied and fired indiscriminately upon the joint search party which retaliated, leading to an encounter,” a police spokesperson said.

ALSO READ: PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates Phase 1 of Kashi Vishwanath Corridor