Jammu and Kashmir: 3 Cops Dead, 14 Injured in Terrorist Attack in Srinagar

Three Jammu and Kashmir armed police personnel have died, and 14 have been injured after two terrorists attacked a police bus near a police camp at Zewan on the outskirts of Srinagar on Monday evening, official sources said.

Terrorists resorted to heavy firing on the bus in the highly secure area that houses several camps of various security forces. The incident took place in the Pantha Chowk area in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir this evening, reported NDTV.

All injured personnel have been evacuated and taken to various hospitals. The area has been cordoned off and a search operation launched to track down the assailants.

