NationalTop Stories

Jammu and Kashmir: 3 Cops Dead, 14 Injured in Terrorist Attack in Srinagar

By Pratidin Bureau
Representative Image

Three Jammu and Kashmir armed police personnel have died, and 14 have been injured after two terrorists attacked a police bus near a police camp at Zewan on the outskirts of Srinagar on Monday evening, official sources said. 

Terrorists resorted to heavy firing on the bus in the highly secure area that houses several camps of various security forces. The incident took place in the Pantha Chowk area in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir this evening, reported NDTV.

All injured personnel have been evacuated and taken to various hospitals. The area has been cordoned off and a search operation launched to track down the assailants.

Related News

Omicron Reaches China, 1st Case Detected

Assam: 2 Separate Incidents of Mob Lynching Reported in…

UK Reports Its 1st Death with Omicron Variant of COVID-19

Bollywood Actor Kareena Kapoor, Amrita Arora Test COVID-19…

ALSO READ: Assam: 2 Separate Incidents of Mob Lynching Reported in Barpeta & Cachar

You might also like
Assam

Minor girl commits suicide in Jalukbari

National

Kohli addresses media before World cup tour

Election 2021

Assam Election Phase II: Voter Turnout At 63.04 % Till 4 PM

Assam

Assam: Women Perform “Corona Puja” To Get Rid of the Pandemic

Assam

BTR Bandh Hits Normal Life in Udalguri

Top Stories

COVID Vaccine First, CAA, NRC To Follow: Amit Shah’s Chronology