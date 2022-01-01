Jammu and Kashmir: At least 12 Killed at a Stampede in Vaishno Devi Shrine

At least 12 pilgrims died and over a dozen others injured in a stampede at Vaishno Devi shrine at Jammu and Kashmir. The stampede was triggered by a massive rush of devotees, said officials.

The incident took place outside the sanctum sanctorum of the shrine on Trikuta Hills.

According to officials, the stampede broke out when a huge crowd of devotees, who had come to pay their obeisance to mark the beginning of the New Year, entered the Vaishno Devi Bhawan. It further informed that the devotees entered the Bhawan without permission slips.

Police said that rescue operations are on and all the injured have been taken to hospitals.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is personally monitoring the situation of Vaishno Devi stampede in Jammu and Kashmir, said a minister in his office.

“Extremely saddened by the loss of lives due to a stampede at Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan,” said Prime Minister Narendra Modi, sending his “condolences to the bereaved families.”

The Prime Minister’s Office also announced an amount of ₹ 2 lakh each from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund. The PMO said that the amount would be given to the families of those who lost their lives due to the stampede at Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan. The injured would be given ₹ 50,000, the PM’s Office added.

Deeply pained at the loss of lives due to stampede at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine. My condolences to the families of the deceased & prayers with the injured,” the Lieutenant Governor of J&K, Manoj Sinha said in a tweet from his official account.

He said that he spoke with the Prime Minister and “briefed him about the incident.” He further announced that an amount of Rs10 lakh each would be given to the families of those who lost their lives in the stampede and ₹ 2 lakh to those injured.

He also stated that the shrine board will bear the cost of treatment.

Mukesh Singh, the Additional Director General of Police or ADGP, has confirmed that 12 pilgrims have died and at least 14 others are injured in the stampede. “All the injured have been taken to a hospital,” he added.

