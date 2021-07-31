NationalTop Stories

Jammu & Kashmir: 2 Militants Killed in Encounter in Pulwama

By Pratidin Bureau
Representative Image

Two militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Pulwama district of Jammu & Kashmir on Saturday, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the forest area of Namibian and Marsar and the general area of Dachigam in Jammu & Kashmir this morning, following inputs about the presence of militants there, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after militants opened fire at a search party of the forces, who retaliated, reported PTI.

Related News

Assam Logs 989 Fresh Cases, Positivity Rate Stands At 0.92%

Assam Govt Form Committees For Development of Indigenous…

CM Sarma Calls For Neutral Force For Probe Over…

Assam: 5 Year Old From Bajali Places Her Name At India Book…

In the exchange of firing, two militants were killed, the official said.

He said the identity and group affiliation of the slain ultras were being ascertained.

Further details were awaited, the official added.

ALSO READ: Assam: AHSEC Declares HS Results In All Arts, Science & Commerce Streams

You might also like
Assam

West Bengal starts Anti-NRC rally ‘Assam Chalo’

Top Stories

Farmer-Centre Talks Fail Yet Again, Next Meet On Jan 8

Assam

Fire breaks out at Duliajan Oil Pipeline

Assam

Torch rally by Cottonian opposing CAB

National

75th anniv of Azad Hind govt, Modi hoists tricolor

Technology

AI can now generate fake faces