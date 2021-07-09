Jammu & Kashmir: 2 Pakistani Terrorists Killed in Encounter

Two Pakistani terrorists were shot dead in an encounter along the Line of Control, a defence spokesperson in Jammu & Kashmir said. Two Indian soldiers were killed in action, the spokesperson said.

This was the second encounter along the LoC in as many days. The ceasefire along the LoC is seen to be on the weak ground now. The encounters and intensive search operations by Indian soldiers come less than a month after a drone attack at an Indian Air Force base in the Jammu region by Pakistan-based terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba.

The spokesperson said that the army had launched extensive search operations on Jun 29 based on information about infiltration and movement of terrorists in Dadal, Sundarbani sector, Rajouri district. “Subsequently, the information was corroborated on July 8, and a search and destroy patrol seeking proactive engagement with the terrorists, spotted them at Dadal forest and challenged them,” he said.

He further informed that the terrorists opened fire and lobbed hand grenades, leading to a fierce encounter in which two foreign terrorists from Pakistan have been killed. In the operation, two jawans received fatal injuries. A detailed search of the area continues.

