Jammu & Kashmir: Army Jawan Killed in Encounter

An Army jawan was killed in an encounter with terrorists in the Pulwama district of Jammu & Kashmir on Friday, police said. The jawan was injured in the initial exchange of firing with militants and later succumbed to injuries at a hospital in Kashmir.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation at Hanjin village in Rajpora area of the district, following information about the presence of terrorists there, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after terrorists opened fire on the security forces, who retaliated.

As soon as the security forces reached the suspected hideout in the course of the search operation, the terrorists opened fire on them, according to the report. The security forces then took the lead and retaliated with heavy gunfire.

One soldier was injured in the initial exchange of firing with terrorists, the official said, adding that the jawan succumbed to injuries at a hospital in Srinagar.

He said three to four of the terrorists were believed to be trapped in the encounter.

