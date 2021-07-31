jammu & Kashmir cloudburst: IAF Rescues 74 Stranded Personnel

Indian Air Force (IAF) in the last two days have rescued as many as 74 stranded personnel who have been involved in the rescue operations that are underway following a cloudburst in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar cloudburst.

On July 28, a cloudburst occurred in the Gulabgarh area of the district that claimed the lives of 7 people, left 12 people injured and 19 others missing.

“Three helicopters of IAF — from Jammu, Udhampur, and Srinagar were utilised for airlifting SDRF/NDRF teams to Kishtwar. Simultaneously, evacuation of critically injured people was done from Sondar to Kishtwar,” said Public Relation Officer (PRO) Defence, Jammu to ANI.

So far, 5 critically wounded people have been rescued, while the Air Force lifted 3,150 kgs of relief materials of the National Disaster Response Force.

As per the Jammu and Kashmir’s Lieutenant Governor’s Office the grievously injured would be given Rs 50,000 each and Rs 12,700 under SDRF shall also be disbursed.

LG office informed that the District Administration, Police, and SDRF team is at Honjar village. “An SDRF team is waiting to be airlifted at Jammu while two SDRF teams are on stand-by. An NDRF team from Punjab has been rushed for rescue and relief operations,” it added.