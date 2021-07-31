EnvironmentNationalTop Stories

jammu & Kashmir cloudburst: IAF Rescues 74 Stranded Personnel

By Pratidin Bureau
Source: Agencies

Indian Air Force (IAF) in the last two days have rescued as many as 74 stranded personnel who have been involved in the rescue operations that are underway following a cloudburst in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar cloudburst. 

On July 28, a cloudburst occurred in the Gulabgarh area of the district that claimed the lives of 7 people, left 12 people injured and 19 others missing.

“Three helicopters of IAF — from Jammu, Udhampur, and Srinagar were utilised for airlifting SDRF/NDRF teams to Kishtwar. Simultaneously, evacuation of critically injured people was done from Sondar to Kishtwar,” said Public Relation Officer (PRO) Defence, Jammu to ANI.

Related News

Assam Logs 989 Fresh Cases, Positivity Rate Stands At 0.92%

Assam Govt Form Committees For Development of Indigenous…

CM Sarma Calls For Neutral Force For Probe Over…

Assam: 5 Year Old From Bajali Places Her Name At India Book…

So far, 5 critically wounded people have been rescued, while the Air Force lifted 3,150 kgs of relief materials of the National Disaster Response Force.

As per the Jammu and Kashmir’s Lieutenant Governor’s Office the grievously injured would be given Rs 50,000 each and Rs 12,700 under SDRF shall also be disbursed.

LG office informed that the District Administration, Police, and SDRF team is at Honjar village. “An SDRF team is waiting to be airlifted at Jammu while two SDRF teams are on stand-by. An NDRF team from Punjab has been rushed for rescue and relief operations,” it added.

Also Read: Assam To Receive 7 Lakhs Vaccine By Today Evening: Keshab Mahanta

You might also like
Top Stories

Minority Scholarship Scam: 6 Remanded To Judicial Custody

National

Will never forgive Sadhvi Pragya : Modi

Top Stories

BJP IT Cell Worker Durlabh Nath Sent To Judicial Custody

Assam

SI Exam: Results of Re-examination Declared Today

Assam

Oil India to use AI to Curb Pilferage

Top Stories

MP To Develop Ramayan Circuit – CM