Janta Curfew extended in Kamrup (M)
The Kamrup (Metro) District Administration has extended the Janta Curfew in Kamrup by another 11 hours till 8 am on Monday. An announcement from the Assam police stated people should cooperate to implement the self-imposed curfew.
As per the announcement, in the interest of the people, the Janta Curfew is being extended till 8 am on March 23, 2020.
However, essential services would continue to run. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had asked people to observe Janta Curfew for 14 hours on Sunday from 7 am to 9 pm.