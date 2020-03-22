Janta Curfew extended in Kamrup (M)

By Pratidin Bureau
Janta Curfew extended in Kamrup (M)
The Kamrup (Metro) District Administration has extended the Janta Curfew in Kamrup by another 11 hours till 8 am on Monday. An announcement from the Assam police stated people should cooperate to implement the self-imposed curfew.

As per the announcement, in the interest of the people, the Janta Curfew is being extended till 8 am on March 23, 2020.

However, essential services would continue to run. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had asked people to observe Janta Curfew for 14 hours on Sunday from 7 am to 9 pm.

