Janta Curfew extended in Kamrup (M)

The Kamrup (Metro) District Administration has extended the Janta Curfew in Kamrup by another 11 hours till 8 am on Monday. An announcement from the Assam police stated people should cooperate to implement the self-imposed curfew.

As per the announcement, in the interest of the people, the Janta Curfew is being extended till 8 am on March 23, 2020.

We thank the people of Assam for making the #JantaCurfew a huge success, it's but a start in our fight against #CoronaVirus.



We request you to stay indoors till 8am tomorrow. Pls don’t move out, until extremely necessary. Let's do this in the interest of public health & safety. pic.twitter.com/Qad7eG1BkH — Assam Police (@assampolice) March 22, 2020

However, essential services would continue to run. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had asked people to observe Janta Curfew for 14 hours on Sunday from 7 am to 9 pm.