Japan Marks 75 Years of Its Surrender in WWII

Japan marked the completion of 75 years since its surrender in World War II today.

At a ceremony organised to commemorate the occasion, Emperor of Japan Naruhito reportedly expressed deep regret over his country’s role and actions during the WWII. Japan was one of the most ruthless aggressors during the war.

A BBC report quote the Emperor as saying, “Looking back on the long period of post-war peace, reflecting on our past and bearing in mind the feelings of deep remorse, I earnestly hope that the ravages of war will never again be repeated.”

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe too expressed his remorse over the highly controversial actions of his country in the past, and promised “not to repeat the tragedy”.

On the occasion, Abe sent four ministers to visit the Yasukuni Shrine, a place that honours the war dead.

It should be noted here that though the deadly and terrible WWII had come to an end in Europe in July 1945 itself, it stretched for a few more months in Asia Pacific.

Japan, one of the most violent aggressors during the war, surrendered only on August 15, 1945 following the twin bomb blasts by the USA over the cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki on 6 and 9 August 1945 respectively.