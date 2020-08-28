Japan PM Shinzo Abe Set To Resign

Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is set to resign from his position due to health reasons, as reported by national broadcaster NHK on Friday, adding that he wanted to avoid causing trouble for the government due to his chronic health condition worsening.

Abe, 65, has suffered from the disease ulcerative colitis, a chronic condition affecting the large intestine, since he was a teenager. His two recent visits to the hospital sparked speculations whether Abe’s health was deteriorating.

On Monday, he became Japan’s longest continuously serving prime minister, surpassing his great-uncle Eisaku Sato.

Abe returned as Prime Minister for a second term in December 2012 after he resigned in 2007 citing ill-health. He pledged to revive growth with his mix of hyper easy monetary policy, fiscal spending and reforms on his reinstation.

Abe had been due to serve until September 2021.