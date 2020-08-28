Top StoriesWorld

Japan PM Shinzo Abe Resigns

By Pratidin Bureau
Shinzo Abe, Japan’s longest serving prime minister has resigned from his position on Friday citing poor health.

Abe wanted to step down to avoid causing problems for his government due to his health concerns, national broadcaster NHK reported.

“I cannot be prime minister if I cannot make the best decisions for the people. I have decided to step down from my post,” said Abe in a news conference.

Abe has suffered from ulcerative colitis, a chronic condition affecting the large intestine, for many years. His condition is speculated to have worsened after he made two hospital visits within a week this month.

Abe had been due to serve until September 2021.

