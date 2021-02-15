Japanese Govt Ready to Offer Assistance for Development of Assam: Suzuki

The Japanese Ambassador to India, Satoshi Suzuki said that the northeastern part of India is situated where India’s Act East policy and Japan’s vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific converge.

Speaking at an event held in Guwahati, Suzuki said, “I would start by stressing how much grateful the Japanese people are to India. Japan could not have risen from the ashes of the Second World War without the kind support of India.”

The Japanese Ambassador further informed that the Japanese government is ready to offer development assistance to important infrastructure in Assam. “Japanese government can offer development assistance for necessary infrastructure. It’s up to Japanese businessmen to choose Assam for investment. They need to know Assam better to consider its potentials,” added Suzuki.

He further added that India had offered reconciliation to Japan following the events of the Second World War for which Japan was indebted. “Japan was the first country to have achieved economic development in Asia. I believe Japan, therefore, has a moral obligation to share our experience with fellow Asian countries and there still remain so many things, which must be shared with India,” Suzuki stated.

Suzuki, while speaking on the importance of the north-east region, the Japanese envoy said it was indispensable for India to achieve a USD 5 trillion economy.

He further stated that India is driving and mobilizing all its capacities and resources for this goal saying that he is sure of it. “I believe that abundant human and natural resources as well as the rich cultural diversity of Assam are no exception and need to be tapped to their full potential,” added Suzuki.

He also mentioned that North East is situated where India’s Act East Policy and Japan’s vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific converge.