Jasprit Bumrah Becomes Highest Wicket-Taker In T20 International

Jasprit Bumrah became India’s highest wicket-taker for India in T20 International after he dismissed Sri Lankan Opener Sanushka Gunathilaka in third and final T20 series against Sri Lanka held in Pune.

In 44 matches of T20 international, Jasprit Bumrah had taken 53 wickets to his name. He broke the record of Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravichandran Ashwin. Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravichandran Ashwin both had taken 52 wickets in his 37 and 46 T20 Internationals matches respectively.

Wicket-keeper batsman Sanju Samson creates another record of most number of matches between appearances for an India in the T20 International. Sanju Samson debuted against Zimbabwe in 2015 and after 73 matches he finally got a chance to play for India. In this matter, he crossed Indian pacer Umesh Yadav, who did not play a T20I between 2012 and 2015 in which time India played 65 T20Is.