‘Jati-Mati-Bheti’ not a slogan; It’s a commitment: Mukhi

Assam along with the rest of the country have celebrated India’s 71st Republic Day on Sunday.

Governor Jagdish Mukhi has unfurled the National Tricolor at the College of Veterinary Science playground, Guwahati at 9 am and also took the guard of honour.

The Governor has also made his customary Republic Day speech addressing the people of the State.

Takeaways from Governor Jagdish Mukhi’s Republic Day speech:

The government is committed to protect the rights of indigenous population of the State.

Assamese to be made mandatory in private schools. A new law will be introduced soon for the same.

’ is not only a slogan. It’s a commitment. Keeping with the Assam government’s commitment to provide land rights to the indigenous people of Assam, one lakh land pattas would be distributed this fiscal.

The State function has featured performances by students from schools, besides parade by members of Scouts and Guides, and NCC.