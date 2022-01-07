BJP Member and Hairstylist Jawed Habib In Trouble After Spitting On Woman’s Hair

A case has been registered against popular hairstylist and BJP member Jawed Habib for spitting on a woman’s hair during a seminar in western Uttar Pradesh‘s Muzaffarnagar earlier this week.

The incident happened at a workshop conducted by the hairstylist on Monday, the video of which was widely shared on social media. Habib was massively criticised by netizens for his act.

In the video, Mr Habib is heard telling the audience, “If there is a shortage of water, use saliva”.

Mr Habib later apologised but said that the act was done to add “humour” to the lengthy session.

The woman on whose hair Habib spat during the workshop filed the complaint later that day.

“Yesterday, I attended a workshop of Jawed Habib. He invited me to the stage for a haircut. He said if there is no water, you can use saliva. From now onwards, I will go to my street-side barber for a haircut, but will not go to Habib,” said Pooja Gupta, who owns a beauty parlour.

In light of the incident, the National Commission for Women asked Uttar Pradesh police to immediately investigate the veracity of the video and take appropriate action.

“The action taken must be appraised to the Commission at the earliest,” the women’s commission said in a tweet on Thursday.

Following the criticism, Mr Habib released a video on social media explaining why he did it and apologised for his actions.

“I just want to say one thing these are professional workshops, as in, they are attended by people from within our profession. When these sessions get very long, we have to make them humorous. What can I say? If you are truly hurt, I apologise from the bottom of my heart. Please forgive me, I am sorry,” he said in a video posted on social media.

Mr Habib has been booked under various sections that relate to assault or criminal force with intent to dishonour person of the Indian Penal Code and the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, the police said.