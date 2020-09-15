Jaya Bachchan Ashamed Over MP Ravi Kishan’s Remarks

A day after BJP MP Ravi Kishan raised the issue of drug menace in Bollywood in Lok Sabha, Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan today slammed the actor cum politician in Rajya Sabha.

Bachchan reportedly said, “People in the entertainment industry are being flogged by social media. People who made their names in the industry have called it a gutter. I completely disagree. I hope that govt tells such people not to use this kind of language.”

The Rajya Sabha MP added, “Just because there are some people, you can’t tarnish the image of the entire industry. I am ashamed that yesterday one of our members in Lok Sabha, who is from the film industry, spoke against it. It is a shame.”

Earlier on Monday, Kishan, while raising the issue in Lok Sabha, said that the drug menace has affected Bollywood. He had also asked the government to take strict action against those involved in drug trafficking.