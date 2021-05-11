Top Stories

Jayanta Malla Baruah Appointed Secretary of BJP Legislature Party

By Pratidin Bureau
File Image
BJP, Assam Pradesh Vice-President Jayanta Malla Baruah has been appointed as the Secretary of the Legislature party, informed state party President and newly elected Minister Ranjit Kumar Dass.

Speaking to media, Dass said that earlier Bimal Bora served as the Secretary of the legislature party and now Jayanta Malla Baruah has been appointed for the post.

Talking about the Chief Minister’s visit to the party headquarters at Hengrabari, Dass said that he visited to enhance the coordination among the party members. “The Chief Minister will sit in a meeting with the district Presidents, party workers every month to monitor the works. He also reiterated about conducting meetings with the former members,” Dass informed.

Also Read: Assam CM Visits Sadin-Pratidin Owner Jayanta Baruah’s Residence

