JD(U) Likely to Contest In 32 Assembly Seats In Assam

Nitish Kumar-led JD (U) is likely to contest in 32 out of 126 seats in Assam Assembly polls which is due in April this year. This came despite the recent setback in Arunachal Pradesh where six of its MLA’s quit the party and joined the ruling BJP.

“The party has identified at least 32 seats in districts such as Nagaon, Tinsukia and Barpeta and to encash sentiments against the AIUDF. The Congress’s presence in Assam is virtually negligible and the AIUDF has also lost the people’s trust. A final decision will be taken by the senior party leaders,” said JD (U) national secretary and in-charge for the northeast, Sanjay Verma.

In 2016, the JD(U) had contested four seats in the Assam Assembly polls but was unsuccessful and drew and a blank. It became a recognized state party in Arunachal Pradesh in 2020 where it won seven seats.

Additionally, the JD(U) has been strengthening its core and getting ready for Tripura Assembly elections which are due in 2023.

“We want to capitalise on the sentiments prevailing against the All-India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) of Badruddin Ajmal. The BJP is a strong force in the state but it hardly fields candidates against Ajmal’s party,” said Verma.

Verma also pointed out the 120km rail lines which were laid down by Kumar in Nagaon during his tenure as Union Railway minister and said that people have “great respect and trust on Nitish Kumar”.

“….people have great respect and trust on Nitish Kumar. The development works done by Kumar, especially in Assam’s Nagaon district, during his tenure as Union railway minister when rail lines were laid for over 120 km, is still remembered by people. This rail line became the lifeline for many and they profusely thank him for this,” he said.

Furthermore, JD(U) had also announced that it plans to contest the West Bengal assembly polls as well.