JEE Advanced 2020 Results Declared

By Pratidin Bureau
The results of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2020 were announced at 10 am today, on IIT JEE Official website.

Candidates who appeared for the IIT-JEE exam 2020 can check their score by visiting the official website — jeeadv.ac.in. and entering their identity details.

The seat allocation process, or JoSSA counselling registration process, will begin on October 6 and continue till November 9.

Chirag Falor of IIT Bombay zone has bagged All India Rank -1 in the common rank list (CRL). He scored 352/396. Among the female category, Kanishka Mittal is the topper. She bagged AIR- 17 in the CRL. She scored 315/ 396.

JEE Advanced 2020 was held on September 27 by IIT Delhi. Out of the total registered candidates for the JEE Advanced exam, 96 percent of them gave the examination and around 43,204 candidates have cleared the exam this year. The exam was held in 222 cities and 1001 JEE exam centers all over the country. A total of 1,51,311 candidates wrote Paper 1 while, 1,50,900 candidates appeared for Paper 2 of the JEE Advanced 2020 exam.

