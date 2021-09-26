JEE Advanced 2021 Admit Cards Released

The admit cards of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced were released on late Saturday night.

Candidates can download from the official website jeeadv.ac.in, or cportal.jeeadv.ac.in till October 3, this year.

JEE Advanced is conducted for admission to the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). IIT Kharagpur will administer the online entrance exam this year.

Only those candidates who had qualified for JEE Main 2021 and have secured a rank in the top 2,50,000 candidates will be eligible to sit for JEE Advanced 2021, while foreign candidates can appear directly, if they meet the other eligibility conditions.

Additionally, those who could not write JEE Advanced 2020 due to COVID-19 restrictions, will be allowed to take the exam this year. The exam has two mandatory papers to be conducted in two shifts, Paper 1 and Paper 2. The first shift will be from 9 am to 12 pm and the second paper will be held from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.