Top StoriesNational

JEE Advanced 2021 Exam On July 3

By Pratidin Bureau
REPRESENTATIONAL
32

In a major development, Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ on Thursday said, the Joint Entrance Exam (Advanced) 2021, will be conducted on July 3 this year.

The minister also said that the eligibility criteria of scoring minimum 75 per cent in class 12 will not be applicable this year.

Moreover, this year JEE Main will be held in four sessions from February to May. IIT Kharagpur will organise the examination.

Related News

Assam: H S Exam 2021 Schedule Released

Fashion Designer Satya Paul Passes Away

Assam: 5 Suspected ULFA (I) Members Held

APCC In-charge Jitendra Singh To Visit Guwahati

The JEE Advanced exam consists of two question papers – paper 1 and paper 2; each of three hours duration. Both papers are compulsory. Each question paper consists of three separate sections – physics, chemistry, and mathematics.

Negative marks will be awarded for incorrect answers for some of the questions.

You might also like
Regional

Nagaland: President, PM wish people on Statehood Day

Top Stories

CAB : Opp-sponsored amendments defeated at JPC meet

Breakfast News

News Breakfast @6

Regional

Mob Attacks Mother-Son Duo in Tinsukia

National

Six People Hired To Kill TMC Leader Arrested

Regional

AASU fires at BJP’s minority cell chief

Comments
Loading...