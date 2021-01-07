JEE Advanced 2021 Exam On July 3

In a major development, Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ on Thursday said, the Joint Entrance Exam (Advanced) 2021, will be conducted on July 3 this year.

The minister also said that the eligibility criteria of scoring minimum 75 per cent in class 12 will not be applicable this year.

Moreover, this year JEE Main will be held in four sessions from February to May. IIT Kharagpur will organise the examination.

The JEE Advanced exam consists of two question papers – paper 1 and paper 2; each of three hours duration. Both papers are compulsory. Each question paper consists of three separate sections – physics, chemistry, and mathematics.

Negative marks will be awarded for incorrect answers for some of the questions.