JEE (Advanced) 2021 Exam On October 3: Edu Minister

By Pratidin Bureau on July 26, 2021

The JEE (Advanced) 2021 examination for admission to Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) will be held on October 3, announced Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday

He further said that the examination will take place adhering to COVID-19 protocols.

“JEE (Advanced) 2021 examination for admission in IITs will be held on the 3rd October, 2021. The examination will be conducted adhering to all Covid-protocols,” the Union Minister wrote in a tweet.

The exam was scheduled for May 2021 but was postponed due to the prevailing COVID-19 situation in the country.

In an effort to support the student community, the National Testing Agency (NTA) is organising the JEE (Main)- 2021 in four sessions.

Two of these sessions have already been completed in February (Session 1: from 23 to 26 February 2021) and March (Session 2: from 16 to 18 March). The April and May sessions were rescheduled.

Further, the UGC NET December 2020 cycle examination scheduled for May 2021 was also postponed by the government due to the pandemic. 

Also Read: Land Acquisition Scam: Guwahati Trader Acquires 7 Bighas Of Green Belt Land
ExaminationsJEE (Advanced)
Related Posts

1,528 New COVID Cases In Assam, Positivity Drops Below 1 %

Land Acquisition Scam: Guwahati Trader Acquires 7 Bighas Of Green Belt Land

Assam Police Opened Fire First, Adamant Not To Discuss Border Conflict, Claims Mizoram Home Minister

Cachar: Atleast 67 Injured In Violent Clash & Crossfire Along Assam-Mizoram Border

6 Assam Police Personnel Killed During Assam-Mizoram Border Firing

Mirabai Chanu To Be Appointed As Additional Superintendent Of Police

CM Sarma Dials Mizoram CM, Offers To Visit Aizawl To Resolve Issues